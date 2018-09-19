It’s a small world, after all. There is another royal wedding in the works — and the bride is marrying Pippa Middleton‘s ex!

Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston on Wednesday, September 19. According to the palace, the proposal took place on the Isle of Sark in August and the nuptials will take place next spring. Lady Gabriella’s father is Prince Michael of Kent, who is first cousins with Queen Elizabeth II. (Her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, previously made headlines in December 2017 for wearing a racially offensive brooch to a lunch where Duchess Meghan was in attendance.)

Kingston once dated Pippa Middleton — the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge — but the former flames remain good friends. In 2013, they hung out at the The Cheltenham Festival where they were seen watching the races together. In May 2014, they partied with Middleton’s younger brother and a month later, the writer and Kingston were seen grabbing a bite to eat together.

Middleton has since moved on. She married James Matthews in May 2017, and Lady Gabriella and the investment worker were in attendance. Middleton and Matthews announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2018.

Love seems to be in the air among the royal family: Not only did Prince Harry marry Duchess Meghan in May of this year, but his cousin, Princess Eugenie, will be marrying Jack Brooksbank in October.

