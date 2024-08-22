Lady Gaga Adopts New Puppy 3 Years After Dog Kidnapping Incident

Lady Gaga is welcoming a new furry friend to her family.

The artist, 38, lip-synced her and Bruno Mars’ new song “Die With a Smile” while holding the puppy in a TikTok shared on Wednesday, August 21. As she mouthed the lyrics, she held the camera closer to the tricolored French bulldog.

Gaga did not reveal the pooch’s name, but she captioned the upload with a snowflake emoji. In the video, Gaga rocked straight black hair, dramatic blue eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

In the comments section, Dylan Mulvaney wrote, “Need to meet them immediately,” while Gaga replied, “Our new Queen.”

After a fan wrote, “a new addition to the family omg????” Gaga replied with a heart emoji and crying emoji.

Gaga’s adoption of her new pup comes three years after her three dogs were kidnapped. In 2021, Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was hospitalized after being shot by two men while walking her dogs in West Hollywood.

The men stole her two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, and Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her pooches. (Her third dog, Miss Asia, was recovered by the police.)

“Gaga is beside herself,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the armed robbery. “She is hoping and praying for the safe return of Koji and Gustav and for the speedy recovery of their walker, who is doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances.”

Days later, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Koji and Gustav were brought to LAPD’s Olympic Station. It was later confirmed that the dogs were kidnapped — and returned — by Jennifer McBride and four others.

James Jackson was later identified as the person who shot Fisher. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder and great bodily injury. McBride was sentenced to two years probation in December 2022.

Two years after the incident, McBride sued Gaga for the reward and $1.5 million in damages. McBride’s lawyers claimed that Gaga committed fraud and a breach of contract because she noted there would be “no questions asked” when she offered the money.

A judge ultimately ruled that Gaga did not owe McBride the reward. A court order from the Los Angeles County Superior Court stated McBride’s lawsuit was “legally insufficient in its entirety” because she was involved in the incident.

McBride pleaded no contest to the charges and claimed she wasn’t involved in the theft. Instead, she alleged she “took possession” of the dogs before returning them to the Los Angeles police station. Gaga’s legal team noted this “makes no sense.”