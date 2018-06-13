A million reasons to swoon! Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, showed plenty of PDA during a night out with friends at Jalapeño Petes in the Studio City area of Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.

The six-time Grammy winner, 32, and the CAA talent agent “couldn’t keep their hands off” each other, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He was holding her hand and giving her kisses on the cheek. They were definitely comfortable being affectionate in public.”

The group ate butternut squash and carne asada tacos, Mexican wings, quesadillas and chicken flautas. They arrived at approximately 7 p.m. and stayed for nearly four hours. As they left, Gaga was “smiling from ear to ear” while holding hands with Carino, the onlooker tells Us.

Us broke the news in November that Carino secretly proposed to the A Star Is Born actress over the summer after several months of dating. He asked for her father’s permission before popping the question.

“They are very much in love,” a source tells Us exclusively. “They haven’t set a wedding date yet. Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens.”

Since becoming engaged, Gaga’s main focus has been her health. She was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her Joanne world tour earlier this year due to her battle with fibromyalgia.

“Gaga is in amazing spirits and much more back to herself,” a source told Us in May. “She has been all smiles and is so happy to be back at work. … It seems like the old Gaga is back.”

