Finding inspiration in her own lyrics! Lady Gaga revealed how she is doing after falling off the stage alongside a fan at her Las Vegas concert earlier this week.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body,” the singer, 33, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, October 18. “Just Dance. Gonna be ok.” The photo showed a scan of Gaga’s hand making an “OK” symbol.

The Oscar winner also updated fans on her recovery via her Instagram Story. “I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my bestfriends [sic] bachelorette dinner,” she wrote of her Friday selfie. “I [love] you @sarahtannomakeup.”

Gaga fell off the stage during her Enigma show on Thursday, October 17. In a Twitter video, she could be seen inviting a fan up and hugging him. The two took a tumble after he lifted her in his arms and took a wrong step.

The A Star Is Born actress made light of the mishap. “Everything’s OK,” she told the audience. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs to the damn stage so I can get back up.”

Gaga then told the concertgoer that the fall was “not your fault” and ushered him to her piano bench. “Can you promise me something? Can you just forgive yourself right now for that happening?” she asked. “It takes two to tango.”

The Grammy winner referenced Titanic in another quip. “I think that’s amazing!” she continued. “Eleven years and we f–king love each other so much that we fell off the damn stage. … You know what we did? We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Rose and Jack from Titanic.”

Gaga shared her post-show routine on Instagram on Friday. “Ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20,” she wrote.

The singer took time off from performing in 2013 after having surgery for a broken hip and revealed in October 2018 that she has fibromyalgia and suffers from chronic pain.

The fall comes amid a rough week for the “Shallow” songstress. Us Weekly broke the news on Saturday, October 19, that she split from boyfriend Dan Horton nearly three months after the two were first linked.

Gaga referred to herself as a “single lady” in a Friday Instagram Story post, confirming her relationship status.

