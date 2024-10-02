Lady Gaga is detailing the sweet way her fiancé Michael Polansky proposed to her.

Gaga, 38, revealed on the Tuesday, October 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that Polansky, 46, asked her if he could propose to her before popping the question. The “Die With a Smile” singer previously revealed that Polansky proposed to her after they went rock climbing together.

“We went on a trip together and we went rock climbing. We’d been rock climbing before, which was super fun,” Gaga explained. “He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, and we looked around, and we took some photos.”

Gaga continued, “We went back down and we were just walking back to the room. It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’”

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked if Polansky got down on one knee, to which Gaga responded, “He didn’t. I’m a modern lady, I like what he did.”

Kimmel also probed Gaga — real name Stefani Germanotta — on whether she plans to have a big Italian wedding, which led to a surprise revelation.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re not exactly sure yet,” Gaga said. “We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and [then] ordering Chinese food. But also, knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns.”

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress and Polansky met in December 2019 and got engaged in April this year. In an interview with Vogue published last month, Gaga first shared that Polansky proposed to her after a day of rock climbing.

The happy couple have Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, to thank for their love connection. The singer’s mom, who runs Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, met Polansky at a philanthropic and sang his praises to her daughter.

“My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” Gaga told Vogue. “I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?”

Gaga and Polansky eventually met up at Napster cofounder Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles in December 2019.

“I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours,” Gaga said. “We had the most amazing conversation.”