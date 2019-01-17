Things are going well for Lady Gaga this year. Not only did she shed her experimental pop persona to become a leading lady and get engaged to her love, Christian Carino, but the 32-year-old is in the best shape of her life.

“She does yoga whenever she can,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “not just for the physical element but for the mental side as well. She loves being outside, at the beach or on a bike ride. When she’s getting fresh air and connecting, she’s always happiest.”

For food, the Golden Globe winner counts on “lean meats and a lot of veggies” to keep her body looking great, says the source. “But she is not afraid to indulge. She will never deprive herself. If she wants something, she eats it. And she has to have her coffee every day.”

The A Star Is Born actress has been open about her past struggles with bulimia and anorexia, but these days she has officially put her inner demons on mute. So much so that, after her midriff-baring Super Bowl performance in 2017 incited a chorus of body-shaming trolls, Gaga swiftly silenced the haters by posting a fierce pic from the night, midriff and all, with an inspiring message: “I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed … that’s the stuff of champions.”

Harley Pasternak, the A-list trainer who’s worked with the “Shallow” singer, on and off, for the last decade, says that Gaga “has incredible energy … and is really in touch with her body.”

