An elderly man was sent to the hospital after Laila Ali accidentally hit him with her car, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms to Us Weekly.

The former pro boxer, 40, backed into the pedestrian, who was in his 90s, with her SUV in a parking lot at a shopping center in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 4. Paramedics and deputies from the police department quickly responded to the scene.

EMTs treated the victim in the parking lot before an ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

Ali remained at the scene and spoke with the responding officers. She was not arrested or cited as police investigated the incident as an accident and not a crime.

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum has not publicly addressed the situation, but she took to Instagram earlier in the day to share a captionless throwback photo of herself and her late father, Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad died at the age of 74 in June 2016 after being hospitalized for septic shock. He had battled Parkinson’s disease for 32 years.

“He was a loving father,” Laila said on the Today show days after the boxing legend’s death. “He pretty much gave us everything we wanted, which, now that I’m a parent, that isn’t always good. He was a spoiler. But that’s what I always remember, just being kissed and hugged, and him just being that person, just giving you anything you want because he wants to see a smile on your face.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Ali’s rep for comment.

