Friends in tough times, too. Lala Kent didn’t have to mourn at her father’s funeral alone. Her Vanderpump Rules costars traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to be by her side on Wednesday, May 2.

Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney were all in attendance, based on their Instagram posts. Cartwright shared a photo of herself, Madix, Maloney and Doute at a bar and captioned the sweet pic, “Love these ladies.” The women also posted photos and videos around the city, in their hotel room and with Kent’s brother, Easton Burningham.

Kent, 28, shared some solitary photos and videos of herself and her father with her followers, but remained positive. “Let us celebrate my badass dad,” she captioned a video of herself singing “Forever Young” on her Instagram Story.

“And when you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well. For all the wisdom of a lifetime, no one can ever tell. But whatever road you choose, I’m right behind you win or lose, forever young,” she captioned a pic of herself with her father.

She also wore his shirt and tie. “Representing my pops today as we celebrate his life. He was an epic human,” Kent wrote on her Instagram Story.

The reality star announced her dad’s passing on April 23: “Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

Kent opened up about her tight-knit family in a 2015 interview with Heavy.com. “My family is extremely close,” she said at the time. “I don’t have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like, ‘We all we got!’”

