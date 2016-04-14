Lamar Odom Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian’s Impending Divorce Filing

Lammy speaks. Lamar Odom opened up about the news that Khloé Kardashian plans to file for divorce soon when he attended Kobe Bryant's final L.A. Lakers game at the city's Staples Center on Wednesday, April 13.

“We did talk, you know, everything is [up for] discussion," Odom, 36, told Entertainment Tonight of his estranged wife. "We talk about anything. We’ve been through a lot. It won’t ever stop."

Hours earlier, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Kardashian, 31, is ready to file for divorce for the second time. The reality star originally filed papers in December 2013 after four years of marriage, but called off the proceedings in the wake of Odom's near-fatal overdose in October 2015 so she could make medical decisions for him.

"Lamar is doing great. He hasn’t been drinking and is doing well. But Khloé is going to file for divorce. She wants to leave him now," an insider told Us. "Lamar loves her and wants to be with her. But he also wants to lead a normal life too."

The two have certainly had their share of ups and downs. Last month, Kardashian tweeted a cryptic message that she felt "helpless" — just hours after TMZ posted a photo of Odom, who has struggled with drug abuse, hanging out at Johnny O'Brien pub in L.A.'s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

"I mean, it gets tough, especially if so much gets speculated," Odom told ET of the photo. "Only a few people know the truth, and I just keep that close to my heart."

For now, Odom will be focusing more on himself, as he has every intention to "get back on the court" following his recovery. He told ET: "I still got it."

