Lamar Odom was present at a Hooters in Queens, New York, where gunshots were fired following an altercation, Us Weekly can confirm.

Friends of Odom, 38, got into a verbal argument with a group of people as they left the chain restaurant in the early hours of Friday, June 20. A male that was not part of the former NBA star’s group of friends was the one to allegedly fire multiple shots into the air, according to TMZ.

The New York Police Department DIO confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 24, that there is “a formal complaint on file for Investigate Shots Fired in front of that location.”

The PIO also confirmed to Us that Odom was not injured following the incident.

Odom confirmed on Tuesday that he was “not involved” in the shooting.

Just to share the " truth" here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way ! @TMZ — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) July 24, 2018

News of the former Lakers star’s presence at the Hooters altercation comes the same month that Odom revealed he was planning to move to China.

“Happy & proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on July 10. “I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so huge in basketball. I am so grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs.”

Back in February, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former reality TV star was working on a “juicy” tell-all book about his battle with addiction, his marriage to Khloé Kardashian and his other personal struggles.

“My fans have always been the best and I really wanted to release this book to give you all a chance to get to know Lamar Odom and my real story, directly from me,” Odom told Us in June of upcoming book. “I hope to [be] an inspiration to many that you can overcome adversity and challenge no matter where you fall from.”

Odom was hospitalized following a near-fatal drug overdose at a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!