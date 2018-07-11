Headed overseas! Lamar Odom will be moving to China.

The basketball pro, 38, revealed the news in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, July 10. “Happy & proud to announce that I have signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and other unidentified people. “I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so huge in basketball. I am so grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs.”

Ninety Plus Official hosts concerts and music festivals, according to the website. The company also manages entertainers’ intellectual property and have worked with singer Akon and producer Teddy Riley.

But the NBA star has more big plans in the works. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February that Odom is writing a “juicy” tell-all book chronicling his battle with drug addiction, his rocky marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and overcoming other personal struggles.

“My fans have always been the best and I really wanted to release this book to give you all a chance to get to know Lamar Odom and my real story, directly from me,” he told Us in June of the page-turner. “I hope to [be] an inspiration to many that you can overcome adversity and challenge no matter where you fall from.”

The former Lakers player was hospitalized after a near-fatal drug overdose at a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015. A source recently told Us that his book will reveal “what really went on [behind] those hospital doors and hat the world didn’t get to see as well as rehab.” Additionally, noted the source, Odom will reflect on how Kardashian, 34, and her famous family nursed him back to health: “We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court.”

