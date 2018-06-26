Lamar Odom is laying it all on the table. The former NBA star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about his tell-all book and reveled what inspired him to finally share his story.

“I”m very excited to work with BenBella Books, Inc. to release my very first book! My fans have always been the best and I really wanted to release this book to give you all a chance to get to know Lamar Odom and my real story, directly from me,” the 38-year-old athlete told Us on Tuesday, June 26. “I hope to [be] an inspiration to many that you can overcome adversity and challenge no matter where you fall from.”

Us broke the news in February that Odom’s “juicy” page-turner will cover his battle with drug use, his career in the NBA and marriage to Khloé Kardashian. An insider now tells Us that the basketball star will reflect on his tumultuous relationship with the Good American founder, 33, and discuss “what led to the end” of the marriage.

The former Lakers star made headlines in October 2015 when he was hospitalized for a near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. The Kardashian clan rushed to his side and helped aide him back to health. “He will also talk about … what really went on in those hospital doors and what the world didn’t get to see as well as rehab,” the source adds. “We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court.”

Odom opened up about his sobriety during a March 2017 interview with Us and revealed that the Revenge Body host helped him stay clean. “Hell, yeah [I was surprised she was at my side]. She played a major role in me getting my memory back,” he admitted. “She would bring pictures of my mother and grandmother.”

Odom’s tell-all will hit shelves in February 2019.

