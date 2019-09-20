



Lamorne Morris loves watching Drew and Jonathan Scott on TV, but he missed the memo that his former New Girl costar Zooey Deschanel is romantically linked to one of the twins!

“That’s amazing. … Well I didn’t know that. News to me,” Morris, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Audi Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower on Thursday, September 19, referring to Deschanel and Jonathan. “If that is indeed true, congrats to her. As long as she’s happy.”

The Christmas Chronicles actor added that he is “a fan of the Property Brothers.”

“Drew’s the homie,” he told Us.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Deschanel, 39, and Jonathan, 41, are indeed dating. The news came days after the actress announced her split from estranged husband Jacob Pechenik.

The exes, who share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2, said in a statement that they are “better off as friends.”

“She has been separated from her ex for several months,” a source told Us. “She’s very private when it comes to her relationship and her family. Zooey and Jacob took a long time deciding not to be together and they are both committed to their kids and co-parenting. They realized they weren’t supposed to be together but things are very amicable.”

Morris, meanwhile, told Us that the New Girl cast keeps in touch, noting he saw Deschanel at a party “a few weeks ago.”

“She was in good spirits. She looked lovely,” he told Us. “I see Hannah [Simone] all the time. I was just at at Hannah’s house recently for a kid’s birthday party. I see Damon [Wayans Jr.] and Max [Greenfield] in my dreams often.”

He added that the cast of the sitcom, which ran for seven seasons from 011 to 2018, has a group text.

“We keep in touch through text, through weird GIFs we send each other. Mainly perverted GIFs,” Morris quipped to Us. “That’s how Jake Johnson rolls man he is an a—hole. But yeah, we keep in touch with each other quite regularly. From top to bottom. It’s like a family. You know, you spend seven years with each other. There’s no way you’re gonna not keep in touch after that. … We’re waiting for Jake’s show Stumptown to come out.”

While Morris joked that the group is going “destroy” and “troll” him after the September 25 premiere, he hopes “the show does well.”

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

