It may have taken her a week, but Lana Del Rey did not hold back when responding to Azealia Banks’ recent criticism of the singer.

Earlier this month, Del Rey slammed Kanye West for his support of President Donald Trump.

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” the 33-year-old, who performed at West and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding, commented on the rapper’s photo of himself wearing a America Great Again hat on October 1. “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does.”

Banks, 27, then took to Instagram to defend West. “Now I dare you to challenge me on ay of opinions, ‘witch’ …. @lanadelrey,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on October 1. “You aren’t built for battle… I suggest you apologize to Kanye West immediately.”

According to multiple reports, Banks then added: “’m tried of white women in Hollywood and their fake ass innocent agendas. These bitches will take any opportunity to make themselves seem more righteous in regards to black men who don’t bow down to their vapid ‘social power’ or more civilized and respectable than the black women that have a REAL reason to be angry.”

On Tuesday, October 9, Del Rey responded to Banks’ comments on Twitter.

“@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t,” the “Summertime Sadness” singer tweeted. “I won’t not f—k you the f—k up. Period.”

She added: “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Banks clapped back through a series of tweets on Tuesday, criticizing Del Rey’s appearance.

“Let’s talk about arm workouts today!! Example : This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most) Let’s walk her through some upper arm workout! #CHEAPYXOTIPS,” she captioned a photo of Del Rey. “First, we need her to call the surgeon who did her pointy Michael Jackson nose and ask for some kybella for those chicken patties!!’ Next we need her to head over to Instagram and invest in some @FlatTummyCo lollipops and a $20 waist trainer!”

Del Rey wasted no time replying to Banks’ latest disses, tweeting, “I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail.”

Amid the drama, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Del Rey “had no previous personal beef with Azealia before Azealia critiqued Lana on the Kanye post.”

The source added: “Lana really respected Azealia as an artist.”

