Lana Del Rey slayed her Coachella set on Saturday, April 13, but a lot of drama went down behind the scenes before she took the stage.

Del Rey, 38, celebrated the end of the 2024 music festival’s first weekend with a lengthy thank you to the collaborators who joined her on stage that weekend — Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste — along with her band members and everyone else who made the stage show come to life.

However, the singer was also quick to throw shade at her former tour manager who allegedly “quit for no reason after 15 years” after he was “butt hurt” over her getting 10 bikes “for free” from stunt coordinator Wally Crowder “and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager.” While Del Rey did not call the former tour manager out by his full name, she did make it clear that the message was to someone named Pete.

“Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though,” the singer shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17. “No worries — 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all.”

Related: Stars Are Festival-Chic at Coachella The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

She offered tour manager Emily Holt a thank you for “stepping up” in his absence and “f—king killed it with grace.”

She added, “Thank you to my managers Ben and Ed for making me laugh the entire way through everything for my whole freaking life even though none of it ever makes any sense. PS please send me an email If you decide to quit this year — 15 years is a long time for us too.”

Del Rey shouted-out other members of her team, including those who worked on her sound, outfits, makeup and hair.

“It was fun,” Del Rey said of the Coachella performance. “I’ll see you again real soon.”

Related: Coachella 2024 Isn’t All About Music: A Guide to Every Celeb-Approved Event Festival season is here, and Coachella 2024 is one of the biggest and wildest parties in the desert for music lovers and celebrities alike. While the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will have epic performances by Suki Waterhouse and No Doubt, the three-day event isn’t just about music. (Coachella takes place back-to-back weekends in […]

She’s set to take the stage again on Saturday, April 20, for the music festival’s second weekend.

Aside from losing her tour manager, Del Rey also revealed that she was run down with a bout of laryngitis in the days that led up to the performance. The illness “literally left just a few hours before I hit the stage,” which Del Rey says was thanks to her clairvoyant.

Despite the mishaps and dramatic lead-up, it’s safe to say that Del Rey’s performance was one of the more memorable moments of Coachella weekend one — especially since it’s still being talked about.