Lana Del Rey Obtains Marriage License to Marry Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene are hearing wedding bells.

Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene obtained a marriage license in Louisiana’s Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday, September 23, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly.

Once the application is granted, a couple has a 30-day period to tie the knot before the license expires.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer and Dufrene have not publicly revealed their plans to get married. While they were first linked late last month, Del Rey has uploaded pictures of herself with Dufrene on Facebook dating back to 2019 when she first went on one of his wildlife tours.

In May, Del Rey referred to Dufrene as “my guy” in an Instagram photo with her siblings. By August, the pair were spotted holding hands at the Leeds Festival.

Del Rey and Dufrene made their public debut earlier this month when the alligator tour guide accompanied Del Rey to Karen Elson’s wedding at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. (Elson, 45, married Lee Foster, who owns the recording studio.)

Del Rey and Dufrene coordinated in blue and held hands as they exited the venue. (Fellow guests included Del Rey’s frequent collaborator Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.)

Del Rey has previously been linked to Barrie-James O’Neill, Francesco Carrozzini, G-Eazy, Sean Larkin and Clayton Johnson. While speaking with Rolling Stone in 2014, she revealed that she thrives in intense relationships.

“It’s been beautiful, but it’s been confusing because when that’s your prerogative, things don’t end in a traditional way,” Del Rey told the outlet in July 2014. “You don’t have that traditional relationship where maybe you go out with couples at night, or you do normal things. It’s more of an extension of the creative process.”

She added, “There’s high-impact events that happen, or big adventures, or big fallouts. So it’s inspiring, and it’s not grounding, but it’s what I need to keep going.”

In the profile, Del Rey confirmed that she was “really looking for an equal” and wasn’t afraid of an age-gap romance.

“I sort of have an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people,” she said. “I would say I haven’t met them as much in people who are in their 20s. So for me, I have nothing in common necessarily with somebody who’s in their 20s — yet. That I know of, thus far.”