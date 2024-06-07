Lana Del Rey is her friend Taylor Swift’s biggest supporter.

As Swift, 34, brings her history-making Eras Tour to the U.K. on Friday, June 7, the star’s close friend and “Snow On The Beach” collaborator is praising her artistry and work ethic.

“She wants it,” Del Rey, 38, told BBC News in an article charting Swift’s blockbuster success over the past several years. “She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone. And how amazing — she’s getting exactly what she wants.”

“She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off,” added Del Rey, who features on Swift’s Midnights album.

Swift’s Eras Tour finally hits the U.K. on Friday as the “Fortnight” singer performs three nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. She’ll also perform in Cardiff, Wales, and Liverpool, England, before playing eight shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium (three in June and five in August).

As well as the Eras Tour, Swift’s latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, this week marked its sixth week atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

“She is just one of those rare timeless artists who gets it right every time. She’s an absolute powerhouse,” British singer Raye told the BBC.

“She’s such a fantastic role model,” added Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

“She’s got the resilience and the chutzpah to be the boss of an enormous machine, employing thousands of people. To be able to handle that and handle what’s coming at her publicly, you’ve just got to be a one-off,” added the “Suddenly I See” singer.

The U.K. leg of Swift’s Eras Tour is estimated to add $1.2 billion (around £997 million in local currency) to the British economy, according to banking firm Barclays.

British fans are expected to spend approximately $1,000 (around £848) per person on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise to see the Grammy winner, estimated the bank in a May report.

Swift is expected to perform in front of 1.2 million fans across 15 U.K. shows, per data compiled by the bank.