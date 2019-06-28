War of words. Lance Bass’ husband, Michael Turchin, slammed Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jim Marchese for alleged homophobic comments.

The ordeal began when Instinct magazine published allegations on Tuesday, June 25, that Marchese, 50, allegedly refused to pay for his son James’ college tuition because he is gay. The reality star denied the claims, but Turchin quickly jumped in to point the finger, calling the accusations “disgusting.”

Marchese then clapped back via Twitter. “Typical! This complete p–sy attacks my wife [Amber Marchese], who is the boys step mother (and did nothing),” he wrote on Thursday, June 27. “Typical #liberal #coward @michaelturchin is mentally ill Bulling [sic] women to get his rocks off. Another example of HATE published for fame as the [sic] is unable to deal with his pathetic life.”

After hurling several explicit insults at each other, Turchin, 32, and Jim compared their physiques. “I out weight [sic] you by 30 pounds & would destroy in a weight room… you skinny little p–sy,” the TV personality tweeted. “Keep talking maybe you get attention and be more than a c– dumpster for nsynch [sic]….lol.”

The artist replied: “I’m 5’10 and 190lbs but go on about how you’ll beat me in a weight room like anyone actually gives a s–t. I mean they should do a study on you regarding the Napoleon Complex. Little guy.”

Amber, 41, and Jim appeared on season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired in 2014. They are parents of Corbin and Isabella. He also shares sons James and Sebastian with ex-wife Rebecca Grande.

Turchin, for his part, wed Bass, 40, in December 2014. The singer told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the pair are trying for twins via surrogate. “We’re already on donor No. 7 right now, so I think we broke a record with how many donors we’ve gone through,” he said. “But it’s looking like this next one is actually going to work.”

