Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Lance Bass ‘Never Liked’ Diddy After He Told Justin Timberlake to ‘Drop’ His ‘NSync Bandmates

By
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lance Bass is spilling the tea on why he “never liked” Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The former ‘NSync singer, 45, said on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he once overheard Diddy tell his bandmate Justin Timberlake to leave the group during their final tour. Diddy opened for ‘NSync on various dates on their Celebrity Tour in 2002.

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party,” Bass said, reacting to the news of Diddy’s recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. “I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible.”

“I never kind of liked him,” Bass candidly said. “The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin and being like, ‘You need to drop these F-ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].’”

Bass continued, “I was like, I don’t like you anymore, Diddy. At my own show? What the hell!”

Bass was a member of the chart-topping boy band with Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick. Though the group went their separate ways in 2002, they reunited in 2023 to record the song “Better Place,” which featured on the soundtrack to Timberlake’s movie, Trolls Band Together.

Diddy Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Fatone, 47, recently told Us Weekly that an ‘NSync reunion tour is unlikely.

“The hardest part about that is, I think, we all [haven’t] had our brains together in a long time,” Fatone said. “All of us have probably different views, different points, different ideas, completely different things [to include] … now that we have been separated as a group.”

If a tour were to happen, though, Fatone said the group might have a hard time curating a setlist.

“In general, would you wanna put the old hits out? Of course, that’s what we would do [and] that’s what I would like to see,” Fatone told Us. “That’s probably what would happen if we did go on tour, but I think for us to do it, it’s gonna be a collection of a lot of different things that we do.”

He continued, “If we happen to go on tour and if it happens to take place, people are probably gonna see something they’ve never seen before — and everything they’ve seen before.”

'NSync during Celebrity Tour 2002
‘NSync during Celebrity Tour 2002 J. Shearer/WireImage

For Fatone personally, he’d likely add “I Thought She Knew” to the setlist because it’s his favorite ‘NSync song to perform.

“It always was always my favorite,” Fatone said.

