Lance Bass is spilling the tea on why he “never liked” Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The former ‘NSync singer, 45, said on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he once overheard Diddy tell his bandmate Justin Timberlake to leave the group during their final tour. Diddy opened for ‘NSync on various dates on their Celebrity Tour in 2002.

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party,” Bass said, reacting to the news of Diddy’s recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. “I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible.”

“I never kind of liked him,” Bass candidly said. “The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin and being like, ‘You need to drop these F-ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].’”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

Bass continued, “I was like, I don’t like you anymore, Diddy. At my own show? What the hell!”

Bass was a member of the chart-topping boy band with Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick. Though the group went their separate ways in 2002, they reunited in 2023 to record the song “Better Place,” which featured on the soundtrack to Timberlake’s movie, Trolls Band Together.

Fatone, 47, recently told Us Weekly that an ‘NSync reunion tour is unlikely.

“The hardest part about that is, I think, we all [haven’t] had our brains together in a long time,” Fatone said. “All of us have probably different views, different points, different ideas, completely different things [to include] … now that we have been separated as a group.”

If a tour were to happen, though, Fatone said the group might have a hard time curating a setlist.

Related: 'NSync's Reunions Through the Years ‘NSync may have disbanded two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been treated to a few reunions over the years. Concertgoers at Justin Timberlake‘s March 2024 One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were gifted with a surprise performance from the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and his former bandmates: Lance […]

“In general, would you wanna put the old hits out? Of course, that’s what we would do [and] that’s what I would like to see,” Fatone told Us. “That’s probably what would happen if we did go on tour, but I think for us to do it, it’s gonna be a collection of a lot of different things that we do.”

He continued, “If we happen to go on tour and if it happens to take place, people are probably gonna see something they’ve never seen before — and everything they’ve seen before.”

For Fatone personally, he’d likely add “I Thought She Knew” to the setlist because it’s his favorite ‘NSync song to perform.

“It always was always my favorite,” Fatone said.