There are no current plans for an ‘NSync reunion tour, but if anything changes, Joey Fatone has already drawn up ideas.

“The hardest part about that is, I think, we all [haven’t] had our brains together in a long time,” Fatone, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly at ‘90s Con on Friday, September 13. “All of us have probably different views, different points, different ideas, completely different things [to include] … now that we have been separated as a group.”

Fatone was a member of the iconic ‘90s boy band alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick. While the group split in 2002, they reunited 20 years later for the 2023 songs “Better Place,” commissioned for Timberlake’s animated film Trolls Band Together, and “Paradise.”

While dream-planning a potential tour, Fatone wasn’t sure how the men would create a set list.

Related: 'NSync's Reunions Through the Years ‘NSync may have disbanded two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been treated to a few reunions over the years. Concertgoers at Justin Timberlake‘s March 2024 One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were gifted with a surprise performance from the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and his former bandmates: Lance […]

“In general, would you wanna put the old hits out? Of course, that’s what we would do [and] that’s what I would like to see,” Fatone told Us. “That’s probably what would happen if we did go on tour, but I think for us to do it, it’s gonna be a collection of a lot of different things that we do.”

He continued, “If we happen to go on tour and if it happens to take place, people are probably gonna see something they’ve never seen before — and everything they’ve seen before.”

For Fatone personally, he’d likely add “I Thought She Knew” to the tracklist since it’s his No. 1 ‘NSync single to perform.

“It always was always my favorite,” Fatone gushed.

While Us fans can only dream of a future ‘NSync tour, Fatone is busy celebrating the band’s heyday at ‘90s Con.

Related: Everything 'NSync Has Said About Reuniting Fans aren’t ready to say “bye, bye, bye” to ‘NSync — and the boy band is well aware of the desire for a reunion. Members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have alluded to a reunion for decades since they first went their separate ways in 2002. However, their messages […]

“It’s so weird to be seen here. I’ve done a lot of different Comic Cons before and the first time when they did the first four ’90s Cons in Connecticut,” Fatone said. “It was almost like a reunion. It was one of the first times that anybody that I knew and not only knew from shows, in general, but I’ve known them because we all grew up together in the same era and the same time.”

He added, “It’s an interesting homecoming from a lot of these people that I’ve known and grown up with, [and] it’s kind of fun for [fans] to see that.”

With reporting by Kat Pettibone