Lance Bass couldn’t be more excited that ‘NSync reunited for a song on Justin Timberlake’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was.

“The song is called ‘Paradise,’” Bass, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while chatting about his partnership with Allegra Airways. “We recorded it a while ago and we’ve been sitting on it. This is a hard secret to keep. I’m so glad [Justin] confirmed it because it’s like, ‘OK, I can talk about ‘Paradise.’”

Last month, Timberlake, 43, confirmed the boy band would be featured on his upcoming sixth studio album. “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise,” read a fan comment the singer shared in a February 28 TikTok. In response, Timberlake blinked twice into the camera.

Bass told Us that “Paradise” has become one of his “favorite songs we’ve ever recorded together” and teased that the track is “very special” and “very emotional.”

Related: Everything 'NSync Has Said About Reuniting Fans aren’t ready to say “bye, bye, bye” to ‘NSync — and the boy band is well aware of the desire for a reunion. Members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have alluded to a reunion for decades since they first went their separate ways in 2002. However, their messages […]

“My mom cried when she first heard it. I definitely had a tear,” he continued. “And I’ve heard Justin’s full album, and it is spectacular, so I am honored to be able to have an ‘NSync song on this new album ‘cause I think this is going to be a major, major album.”

The group, which also consists of members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, released their first song in 20 years, “Better Place,” last year as a part of the soundtrack for Timberlake’s animated film Trolls Band Together. While the track saw ‘NSync explore a new sound, Bass said “Paradise” will be a return to form for the band.

“Fans will be very happy. It’s very ‘NSync,” he shared. “Everyone’s always like, ‘Well, the Trolls song didn’t really sound like ‘NSync.’ Well, it’s for a movie. But this one, I think fans are going to really hear that ‘NSync sound because it’s all about the harmonies in this one.”

Bass even noted that he recorded both “Better Place’ and “Paradise” on the same day. “We were in the studio having fun. [Justin was] like, ‘Hey, listen to this song.’ I’m like, ‘OK,’ and it was ‘Paradise,’” Bass explained. “He’s like, ‘You just want to record it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ so we recorded it right there.”

With two new songs under ‘NSync’s belt, many fans are craving more from the beloved band. “We’re definitely open to everything right now, so we’ll see where it leads,” Bass told Us. “We just want to really focus on Justin’s album right now and his tour. Let him get through that, ‘cause that alone is going to be so hard. So, we just want to really support him right now. And then we’ll see what happens after that, but the future looks very good.”

For now, Bass is teaming up with the medicine brand Allegra to help allergy sufferers through Allegra Airways, a new online navigation tool that helps people find travel routes that encounter the least amount of pollen and air pollution.

“I am an allergy sufferer living all over this country. My allergies are just different wherever I go and what I’m learning more is just how horrible the pollution has gotten all over the world,” he shared. “That’s what’s really causing a lot of these allergies and so many people are getting more allergies as they get older and it’s becoming a problem.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi