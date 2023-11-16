Justin Timberlake celebrated the release of the new Trolls movie with his former ‘NSync bandmates and wife Jessica Biel by his side.

When Timberlake, 42, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Trolls Band Together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 15. he was joined by bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, with whom he collaborated on the song “Better Place” for the animated movie. Initially released in September, the song marked the beloved boyband’s first new music in two decades following their longtime hiatus.

The Trolls premiere didn’t only provide an ‘NSync reunion — it also served as a date night for Timberlake and Biel, 41. The couple — who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, — held hands on the red carpet while wearing matching black ensembles. Timberlake’s costars Anna Kendrick, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Eric André, Ron Funches, Camila Cabello and Zooey Deschanel also stepped out for the big event.

Timberlake’s night out comes one month after the release of Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she addressed the ups and downs in the former couple’s early aughts romance.

After working together on The Mickey Mouse Club as kids, Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. Spears claimed in her memoir that there was infidelity on both sides before revealing she made out with choreographer Wade Robson while she was dating Timberlake.

Spears also revealed in her memoir that she had an abortion at Timberlake’s behest before their breakup because he wasn’t ready to be a father.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

According to Spears, Timberlake attempted to comfort her by strumming his guitar as she was “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor after terminating her pregnancy. Following the difficult decision, Timberlake allegedly broke up with Spears in a text message.

Spears recalled being upset with Timberlake’s behavior in the wake of their split, specifically with his music video for the hit single “Cry Me a River,” which seemingly hinted that she was unfaithful.

“I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day,” she noted. “Was I mad at being ‘outed’ by him as being sexually active? No. To be honest with you, I liked that Justin said that.”

Timberlake has yet to address Spears’ book, but he previously issued an apology to his ex for how he may have played a role in the public’s negative perception of her after their split.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote in a statement shared via Instagram in February 2021 after the release of the New York Times documentary Freeing Britney Spears. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way.”

Timberlake went on to say that he still has “respect” for Spears despite feeling like he “failed” her, adding, “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I can do better and I will do better.”

A source has since told Us Weekly that Timberlake didn’t expect to be featured so prominently in Spears’ book, which sold more than one million copies in its first week. “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” an insider shared in October. “He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up.”

A second insider noted that Timberlake felt remorse over his tumultuous past with Spears.

“Justin regrets that he hurt Britney. He was young,” the insider added. “He thinks Britney has every right to tell her story and hopes they can move on now.”