Cue the screaming fan girls! After reuniting at Coachella, the members of ‘NSync are open to the possibility of going on tour together — without Justin Timberlake.

“We have not discussed it [yet],” Lance Bass exclusively told Us Weekly at the 29th annual Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 30. “You know, it’s something that we probably will be talking about this year.”

The reception that he, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick received during their surprise performance with Ariana Grande at the desert festival in April came as a shock to them at first. “We had no idea people were going to love that Coachella moment as much as they did,” the Out of Sync author, 40, admitted. “I mean, in fact, a lot of us were like, ‘I think they’re going to hate this!’ But, we were very pleasantly surprised, and so, who knows? I think we’ll get together this year and discuss, because I think it would be a shame not to do something!”

This comes weeks after Bass told Us he didn’t see a chance of hitting the road with their lead man, 38, like old times.

“We’re a weird group. I mean, all five of us just have such different careers going right now. It’s hard to bring us back together,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us in April. “Things that make sense, like Coachella, yeah, that’s easy, that’s fun. So, if something like that comes up again, I’m sure you would see us perform. But making another album and touring’s probably not in the cards for us.”

Despite the performance sans Timberlake, the guys are all on good terms. In fact, they keep their group alive through a group chat.

“We talk every day. We have a group text and we have [had it] for years — since texting was invented,” Bass told Us. “We give each other s–t all the time.”

Before splitting nearly a decade ago, the group released three studio albums between 1995 and 2002. Timberlake went on to launch his solo career — which has since earned him 10 Grammys — while the other four bandmates pursued other endeavors.

