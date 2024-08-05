The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of multiple suspects in connection with the murder of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor.

On Sunday, August 4, the LAPD shared two photos on X of what appeared to be three people standing outside a car with all of its doors open. The police department shared that they were “attempting to steal a catalytic converter” from Wactor’s vehicle when the actor was “shot in the chest.”

The social media post and subsequent images are a plea to the public, asking anyone who can identify the apparent assailants to come forward.

“LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024,” Sunday’s post on X read. The police department also noted that the three suspects fled the scene in “a stolen 2018, black, 4 door, infinity Q50, with tan interior.”

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, confirmed on May 26 that her son died at age 37 while protecting a coworker from the gunmen. Us Weekly obtained a coroner’s report days later, confirming the actor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” ABC shared in a statement via X following confirmation of his death. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

General Hospital also remembered the late star on June 11 with a title card that paid tribute to Wactor, who played Brando Corbin.

“In Loving Memory Of Johnny Wactor,” the screen read, alongside a photo of the actor.

In the wake of his death, Wactor’s family and costars have spoken out and demanded justice. Micah Parker, for one, marched to Los Angeles City Hall on June 12 to raise awareness about their late friend and asked L.A. officials to continue looking into his murder.

Wactor’s mom, Scarlett, has also spoken to Us Weekly exclusively about her son’s death.

“When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana,” she shared on May 29. “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”

Scarlett continued, telling Us that Wactor thought his car was getting towed at first — which is why he approached the vehicle.

“The car was jacked to one side, angled near his car and one person was down low. That’s why he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ He was not angry from what I believe,” she said. “He put his hands up and backed up or both and they shot him.”