The cast and crew of ABC’s General Hospital have memorialized late cast member, Johnny Wactor.

After an episode that aired on Tuesday, 11 June, a title card that paid tribute to the actor, who was fatally shot on May 25, was shown.

The card featured a photo of Wactor alongside text that read ‘In Loving Memory Of Johnny Wactor.”

The actor, who starred in the soap opera as Brando Corbin between 2020 and 2022, died at age 37.

This isn’t the first time General Hospital has collectively paid its respects. An official statement was released by ABC via X on May 26, which read, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

The onscreen dedication follows Giovanni Mazza, who portrays Gio Palmieri on the show, telling Us Weekly that his colleagues will never forget Wactor.

“I do believe that it’ll stay with all of us,” Mazza, who joined the series in May, told Us on Friday, June 7, at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. “I didn’t personally know him, but I know a lot of actors and actresses and … the entire family just mourns his loss.”

He continued, “We strive forward with his memory and we move on and do our best for him.”

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett, confirmed her son’s death one day after it occured, telling TMZ the tragedy left “a huge hole in the family’s heart.”

An autopsy obtained by Us confirmed that Wactor died by homicide. His manner of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Wactor had been out with a colleague at the time and was allegedly trying to protect her from perpetrators who were attempting to steal a car. Wactor’s brother, Grant, later explained to the Daily Mail that his brother recently finished a bartending shift.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant told the outlet at the time. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’ And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Grant also spoke to Extra on May 28, sharing that he tried calling his brother “three or four times” and texted him prior to the tragic news being confirmed. “I was calling the hospital, called the police as many times I could, had a hard time getting through until I finally got somebody to put me in touch with the detective. Once I got a hold of the detective, we were pretty confident that we were right.”

Many of Wactor’s General Hospital costars took to social media to share their own tributes after they learned of the news.

“Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble,” Sofia Mattson, whose character Sasha Gilmore was married to Brando, wrote via Instagram last month. “With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved.”

Wactor is survived by his parents and siblings.