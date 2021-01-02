Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after contracting coronavirus.

Showbiz 411 reported on Friday, January 1, that the veteran news anchor’s family, including wife Shawn King, who he is in the middle of divorcing but remains on good terms with, and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, are not allowed to visit him. Us Weekly has reached out to his rep for comment.

The news of King’s hospitalization follows a string of health problems for him. King, who turned 87 at the end of November, spent his birthday in the hospital as he battled a blood-flow issue.

The Larry King Now host revealed in November 2019 that he was in a coma for “a couple of weeks” after suffering a stroke that March.

“It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March,” he explained to Extra at the time. “I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great. It’s been a long, hard ride. My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit.”

King underwent a heart procedure in April 2019 after an angina attack. He notably suffered a major heart attack and had quadruple bypass surgery in 1987.

The former Larry King Live host privately battled lung cancer, confirming his diagnosis in September 2017. He underwent surgery that July and returned to work two weeks later.

“I will probably die on the air,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2017. “I have beaten so many things health-wise to feel this good now. I have no plans to retire. I’ve never ever felt better than I do now.”

In August 2020, Us confirmed that two of King’s children died within three weeks of each other. His son Andy suffered a heart attack in July at age 65, while daughter Chaia succumbed to lung cancer in August at age 51.

King spoke out about the losses in a Facebook post later that month. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he wrote at the time. “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

The Emmy nominee filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn, in August 2019 after nearly 22 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by Us in September 2020, the 61-year-old actress requested $33,100 per month in temporary spousal support.

In addition to the couple’s sons, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, he is also the father of son Larry Jr., 59, with ex-wife Annette Kaye.