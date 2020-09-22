Larry King’s estranged wife, Shawn Southwick, is now seeking financial support in the midst of their divorce battle.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the actress, 60, has requested that the longtime CNN host, 86, pay $33,100 per month in temporary spousal support. She is additionally seeking retroactive payments for every month since he filed for divorce in August 2019.

Southwick claimed that she put her acting and singing career on hold to become a mother to their now-adult sons and a homemaker. The legal document stated that Southwick is “financially dependent” on King at this time “due to the parties’ agreement.” She is seeking the financial payments from King to occur on a “temporary” basis to “meet and pay her Iiving expenses.”

King does not plan to retire from his broadcasting career anytime soon, according to Southwick. She even cited a May report from Variety that stated that King recently inked a $5 million podcast deal.

If King should challenge the agreement concerning the former family home, Southwick said she would ask for a separate court hearing to handle the dispute. She claimed that she’s the property’s owner and that she should receive all proceeds from its subsequent sale.

King and Southwick tied the knot in September 1997. They share sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.

After nearly 22 years of marriage, Us confirmed in August 2019 that King had filed for divorce from Southwick. The pair previously submitted a divorce filing in April 2010, but they announced their reconciliation a few months later.

Breaking her silence on their second split, Southwick told DailyMailTV in September 2019 that she was “crushed” and “blindsided” by their separation. “I’m sad. I never expected to be at this place in my life, in our lives and have this happen in such a public way,” she said at the time. “I don’t think, again I’m not in Larry’s head, I refuse to believe that he intended to humiliate me. It’s strange, I can’t quite wrap my head around it, but it is what it is … it hurts.”

The Christmas Eve star added, “Larry has a very strong personality. Larry does what Larry wants. That doesn’t mean that I can’t disagree with him, because I have and I do and will continue for as long as we are on this earth.”

King has been divorced six times prior to Southwick, while the Rover Dangerfield actress had been married three times before.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez