



Her side of the story. Larry King’s estranged wife, Shawn King, became visibly emotional while speaking about their split for the first time.

“It’s not fun. It hurts. Yeah, it hurts,” the 59-year-old told DailyMailTV in sneak peek for the Tuesday, September 17, episode.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the 85-year-old Larry King Now host filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years.

The twosome, who wed in 1997, previously called it quits in 2010. Months after falling the paperwork to end their marriage, Larry and Shawn announced their reconciliation.

“We love our children, we love each other, we love being a family. That is all that matters to us,” the pair said in a statement in July 2010. “We owe it to ourselves and our children to continue being dedicated to each other.”

Larry and Shawn are parents of 20-year-old son Chance and 19-year-old Cannon. Both men reacted to news of their parents’ split via Instagram.

“I love my parents SO, SO much. They have had a great influence on my life and I’m so thankful for each of them. We will always be family no matter what,” Cannon began in a lengthy statement alongside several family photos. “They both deserve to be happy and that is my biggest wish. Happiness will definitely come. They are both so wonderful in so many ways, happy times are ahead.”

Cannon, who revealed that he battles anxiety, shut down allegations that his family had any animosity toward one another.

“All I want is eternal happiness for each of them. They both deserve it. Mom, you continue to show me how to be a strong, diligent, and faithful young man! I love you with all my heart,” he wrote. “Dad, you are SO strong and you also continue to teach me how to grow and become the man I know I can become. Everyone makes mistakes. Doing our best to FORGIVE can and WILL resolve so much tension in any situation. I love you so much Mom and Dad. No matter what happens moving forward, you’ll ALWAYS be my kind, compassionate, amazing parents.”

Chance, for his part, had a similar sentiment to his younger brother.

“I love my family very much and want what’s best for both of my parents,” he wrote on August 21. “Despite what is being reported, let me set the record straight My mother never tried to steal my inheritance or my brothers. I want what any son wants for his family; health, happiness and peace.”

Larry, who has five ids, was previously married six times: to Freda Miller from 1952 to 1953, Annette Kaye in 1961, Alene Akins from 1961 to 1963, Mickey Sutphin from 1963 to 1967, Akins again from 1967 to 1972, Sharon Lepore from 1976 to 1983, and Julie Alexander from 1989 to 1992.

