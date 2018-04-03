Like mother, like daughter-in-law? Larry King thinks Meghan Markle has a lot in common with Princess Diana. The Webby- and Emmy-nominated host spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 3, and shared which of the actress’ qualities reminded him of Prince Harry’s late mother.

“When Meghan was on my shows, I loved her passion,” the 84-year-old told Us of the future royal. “She spoke about her projects with a true burning passion about them. She was also a person who stood up for what she believes in. She is not the type to shy away from speaking her mind. She reminded me of Lady Diana in the way that she speaks up for what she believes is right, but I believe she may be more political than Diana was.”

King said he feels like Markle, 36, will be “a great source of pride to the U.K. and the royal family.”

The legendary interviewer sat down with the Suits actress several times on CNN, Larry King Now and PoliticKING when she was promoting the USA Network series. He told Us that Markle is “a terrific person.” He added, “She will truly make an amazing princess.”

A confession Markle made in a 2013 interview with King, alongside Suits costar Patrick J. Adams, caused a stir just last week. Inside Edition tracked down Joshua Silverstein, the guy she told the Larry King Now host she shared her first kiss with years ago. “I was 13, it was like a summer camp and I kissed him,” she admitted at the time.

“If you’re watching Joshua, this is what you missed,” King said to the camera as Markle blushed.

Markle is set to wed Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K..

With reporting by Travis Cronin