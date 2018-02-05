Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison for molesting three girls at an elite training center under the guise of medical treatment.

The 54-year-old appeared in court in Eaton County, Michigan, on Monday, February 5, for his final sentencing hearing, barring appeals. He was previously sentenced in Ingham County to 40 to 175 years behind bars for sexually assaulting minors, in addition to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

During Monday’s hearing, Nassar apologized to the court, saying that his victims’ statements “impacted me to my innermost core.” However, Judge Janice Cunningham said she didn’t believe Nassar was remorseful for his actions. “I’m not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact you have had on the victims, their families and friends,” she said. “You are in denial.”

More than 200 former patients — including Olympians Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, spoke in court in recent weeks, accusing the disgraced doctor of sexual abuse dating as far back as 1997.

Nassar was almost attacked in court on Friday, February 2, by Randy Margraves, a man whose three daughters said they were abused by the former Michigan State University physician. Margraves, who was tackled by sheriff’s deputies before he could get to Nassar, later apologized in a press conference, saying, “This cannot be a lawless society. I know that. I lost control, but I gained control later in a holding cell.”

Nassar must serve his entire federal sentence before his state sentences, which he will serve at the same time.

Earlier this month, Raisman, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively that she doesn’t believe Nassar has been sentenced to enough time in prison. “It’s like he got one year for each person. Like, that’s not enough, you know what I mean?” she said. “He’s gonna die in jail, but any number is never enough.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!