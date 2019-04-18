Celebs were out and about this week, from Larsa Pippen and Shanina Shaik sipping on Casamigos Tequila cocktails, to Kaia Gerber posing in front of the YSL Beauty activation in Palm Springs, to Olivia Culpo traveling by Lyft throughout Coachella Arts and Music Festival. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Larsa Pippen and Shanina Shaik enjoyed Casamigos Tequila cocktails at the TAO x Revolve Desert Nights Event in La Quinta, California.

—Paris Hilton attended Neon Carnival presented by Levi’s with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON Detective Pikachu during Coachella.

Cutest Celebrity Couples to Hit Coachella Through the Years

— Helena Christensen and Camilla Staerk toasted their new Stærk Christensen collection launch with Brooke Shields and Rudd Estate Wines at the Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

— Cantina Rooftop kicked off their fourth-anniversary party with a live performance by singing duet Marley Rodriguez & Mylez Gittens in NYC.

— Jack Gleeson enjoyed cocktails with friends at Tanner Smith’s Cocktail Bar in NYC.

— Christine Lakin showed off her love for SH-RD Protein Cream on Instagram.

— Ed Helms and Jane Goodall held a fluffy friend at the Disneynature and Cinema Society screening of Penguins.

— Taylor Lautner enjoyed a wine dinner by DAOU Vineyards at Lionfish restaurant at the Pendry San Diego with his girlfriend Tay Dome.

— Victoria Justice sipped on a Beefeater Pink Gin Desert Rose cocktail in Palm Springs.

— Shopbop and Boyish Jeans celebrated Earth Day with a beach cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach.

— Winnie Harlow attended the UGG + Desert X event celebrating the brand’s partnership with artist Iván Argote at the Villa Royale in Palm Springs.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— AnnaLynne McCord attended the Galore party in Palm Springs and picked up PureKana while getting her hair styled by Sexy Hair and sipping on Hint water.

— The Real Housewives of New York City star Barbara Kavovit paid a visit to Dr. Zimm in NYC for a Morpheus 8 treatment of the abdomen (microneedling with radiofrequency energy) to tighten her skin and melt any fat ahead of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

— Gigi Hadid danced as Virgil Abloh deejayed at the YouTube Music Stage at the Poppy x Google event in Coachella Valley.

— Rocky Barnes gave a sneak peak of her new collection with Express at the TRESfest with TRESSemme event and at Create & Cultivate’s Desert pop-up during Coachella.

— Kendra Wilkinson stayed hydrated with a Harmless Harvest Coconut Water at Nylon’s Midnight Garden Party in Bermuda Dunes at Coachella.

— Kaia Gerber stopped by the YSL Beauty pop-up in Palm Springs.

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Fashion: The Best Outfits Stars Danced, Mingled and Dazzled in

— Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson stopped by the Harvest House with Rolling Stone during Coachella weekend where guests sipped on Core Water and snacked on Butterfinger Candy Pop.

— Rob Lowe celebrated the opening of Caruso’s first resort destination, Rosewood Miramar Beach, in Montecito, California.

— Cuba Gooding Jr. attended the Lyt x LA Weekly Festival Hotel event at the Korakai Pensione.

— Alisha Boe attended The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at the Parker Palm Springs.

Coachella 2019 Beauty: The Coolest Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks

— Olivia Culpo traveled by Lyft during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and matched her pink dress to the famous Lyft amp.

— Luka Sabbat attended Pizzaslime’s invite-only party to celebrate the launch of their new cannabis brand Merajuana by Pizzaslime during Coachella.

— Dylan Penn picked up Foster Grant sunglasses and Wild Spirit Fragrances at the Lucky Brand Desert Jam event at Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!