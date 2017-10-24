Will the real Melania please stand up? Twitter broke out conspiracy theories on Wednesday, October 18, that First Lady Melania Trump had a body double stand in for her during husband President Donald Trump’s press conference about hurricane relief. Now, late-night hosts James Corden and Jimmy Fallon are weighing in on the buzz.

“The rumors that Melania was a body double started swirling when people noticed this Melania and Donald actually seemed to like each other,” Corden, 39, joked during the Monday, October 23, episode of The Late Late Show. “Obviously, people have a lot of conspiracy theories. We’ve actually got the footage and it’s pretty clear to me that this is the real Melania.”

Corden then played a clip of himself photoshopped into the press conference as Melania herself. The late-night host sported the former model’s signature black frames and trench coat as he stood alongside President Trump while reading Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened.

Fallon also poked fun at the theories with his own spoof. “We actually got in touch with the real Melania and she agreed to talk to us right now to clear things up,” Fallon, 43, said on the Monday, October 23, episode of The Tonight Show before interviewing a Melania impersonator. “Just to make our audience comfortable and prove that you’re not a body double, I’m going to ask you some questions that only the real Melania would know.”

Watch the clips above to Corden impersonating Melania, and Fallon asking a Melania stand-in hilarious questions!

