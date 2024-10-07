Laura Dern’s friendship with her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon continues to be rock solid.

Dern, 57, revealed during the Shine Away event staged by Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5, that her connection to Witherspoon, 48, feeds into almost every facet of her life.

Speaking about the inspiring network she’s cultivated over the years that have guided her life decisions, Dern pinpointed Witherspoon as particularly influential. “Basically I run everything by Reese,” Dern told the crowd during a panel on the day, according to People. “From my romantic life all the way to what jobs I should do.”

Witherspoon, who was seated on the panel with Dern and fellow actress Octavia Spencer, jumped in to joke that she and Dern collaborated just a few days prior to the event. “We produced a barbecue last week,” Witherspoon said, to which Dern responded, “We did. It was amazing.”

Dern, who stars in HBO’s Big Little Lies as Renata Klein, added that Jane Fonda is another person who has provided guidance over time. “What I learned from the four or five women who raised me, who were actresses who then became writers or producers or directors, was that there was no community, there was no inside without each other,” Dern explained. “And that sisterhood drove them. Jane Fonda being one, along with my mother and an amazing group of women who decided they had to be the storytellers to be in the story at all, and they are true pioneers that led us to understand that.”

Witherspoon, who stars as Madeline Mackenzie in the series — which halted airing in 2019 and is believed to be returning for a third season in 2025 — clicked with Dern while starring alongside her in 2014’s Wild. The pair strengthened their bond while attending a press tour together to promote the film.

While the pair’s friendship is evidently filled with game-changing counsel, there’s also plenty of lightness to be found. In December last year, the friends attended a party together in matching outfits, taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 21, to show off their festive attire.

“Spreading Holiday joy … It’s exhausting,” Witherspoon captioned her Instagram carousel, which included one snap of herself and Dern flashing wide smiles as they posed alongside a rainbow-themed Christmas tree holding cocktails. In a second image, presumably taken after the party, the women ditched their heels and appeared completely wiped.

For fans who enjoy seeing Dern and Witherspoon together in Big Little Lies, a third season of the show was confirmed by one of its other stars, Nicole Kidman, in November 2023.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came a long at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” Kidman, 57, explained during a November 17 Q&A session at a Florida event hosted by the LPGA during the CME Group Tour Championship, per Deadline. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”