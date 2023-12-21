Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are painting the town silver for the holidays.

The longtime friends attended a party together in matching outfits, taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 21, to show off their festive fits. Both Witherspoon, 47, and Dern, 56, donned white crewneck sweaters with metallic sequin floor-length skirts from Old Navy. The skirts came with a $31 price tag and are currently sold out online.

Witherspoon completed her ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and Dern opted for red heels and a crimson envelope clutch. For glam, the stars wore their blonde manes down in loose waves with Witherspoon topping her look off with a bright red lip.

“Spreading Holiday joy. … It’s exhausting,” Witherspoon captioned her social media carousel, which included one snap of herself and Dern flashing wide smiles as they posed alongside a rainbow-themed Christmas tree and held up cocktails. In the second image, presumably taken after the party, the women ditched their heels and appeared as tired as ever.

Dern, meanwhile, shared an image of herself and Witherspoon giggling with an old-fashioned telephone. “Listen, I said, ‘Get Santa on the horn, STAT. We’ve got a skirt emergency,’” Dern said of their coordinated bottoms.

Jonathan Scott, who hosted the seasonal soirée at his and fiancée Zooey Deschanel’s home, gushed over Dern’s photo in the comments section. “Haha. I said no long-distance calls to Santa!!! Thank you for coming … so much fun,” the HGTV star, 45, wrote.

Scott showed off his over-the-top party decor via Instagram on Thursday, December 21, explaining that he turned his home into a “winter wonderland full of whimsy.”

In addition to the multicolored Christmas tree seen in Witherspoon and Dern’s posts, Scott and Deschanel’s mansion was filled with life-size nutcrackers, twinkling lights, massive sparkly wreaths and other extravagant Christmas trees.