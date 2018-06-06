Celebs were out and about this week, from Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson enjoying a night out, to Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian hanging out in NYC, to Sofia Richie sharing her must-have beauty brand. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lauren Bushnell attended an intimate dinner hosted by Shiseido to celebrate their new Ultimate Power Infusing Concentrate launch in Malibu.

— Jordyn Woods attended Barneys New York thedrop@barneys event with exclusive collections and appearances by Wu Tang Clan, Jerry Lorenzo and Heron Preston in Beverly Hills.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Tinashe performed at APEX Social Club in Las Vegas at the newly renovated PALMS Casino Resort for nightlife partner Ryan Labbe’s birthday party.

— Lana Del Rey celebrated nightlife personality Frankie Delgado’s birthday party at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Serayah and Ajiona Alexus danced at their VIP table at DAYLIGHT Beachclub at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

— Ross and Simpson celebrated a private birthday dinner for their stylist Natalie Saidi at sbe’s CLEO Third Street restaurant in L.A.

— Laverne Cox attended the Champions of Pride event where SVEDKA Vodka cocktails were being served at Farmhouse in the Beverly Center.

— Katrina Bowden celebrated the VIP preview of La Fete, the french-inspired new cocktail lounge in West Hollywood.

— Tony nominated couple Orfeh and Andy Karl presented at The Drama Desk awards at in NYC.

— Awkwafina it up celebrated her first major film debut at the Ocean’s 8 world premiere and afterparty with a specialty Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail in hand.

— Corkcicle ambassador Angela Davis hosted a VIP SoulCylce ride to celebrate the Corckcile x SoulCycle collaboration Canteens in West Hollywood.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

— Jerry Seinfeld and founder of GOOD + foundation, Jessica Seinfeld, attended GOOD + Foundation’s 2018 bash sponsored by Hearst with This Bar Saves Lives in NYC.

— Body language expert Blanca Cobb is working on writing her upcoming book titled Lies in Love.

— Kyle Stefanski attended “We Run The Grove” to benefit Race To Erase MS in L.A.

— Celebrity eyewear designers Quentin Couturier, Xavier Aguera and Charles Brunent celebrated the launch of Izipizi’s two-tone sunglasses exclusively for MoMA Design Store in NYC.

— Richie showed off her love for Il Makiage makeup on Instagram.

— Jenner and Kardashian hung out at Broken Coconut in NYC.

— Pusha-T hosted Beats by Dre’s Governors Ball party at PHD Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Downtown.

— Anthony Rapp attended Los Angeles Confidential’s “Portraits of Pride” event to kick off Pride Month with GLAAD at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

— Kelly Rutherford drank Antinori wines at a dinner for Alessia Antinori at the new Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor.

— Michael Strahan, former NBA star Chris Bosh and current captain of the Boston Bruins NHL team, Zdeno Chara, were all spotted at Noir Bar at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

— YG completely shut down Fairfax Avenue outside of high end streetwear store FourTwoFour in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Chase B. held a special Weekday Warriors party hosted by musician Travis Scott at Up&Down in NYC.

— Mike Tyson hosted the launch of Tyson Ranch, his medical marijuana products, at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

— Dram stopped by the Tequila Don Julio Agave and EEEEEATS bar at Governor’s Ball Music Festival after his set this weekend where he enjoyed specialty Paloma cocktails and checked out his personalized bottle of Don Julio 1942.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!