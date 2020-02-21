Doing it her way! Lauren Graham is a beloved household name thanks to Gilmore Girls and Parenthood — but fans won’t be able to find her on Instagram for one perfectly valid reason.

“I’m easily distracted,” Graham admitted during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, February 20. “I am worried if I was on Instagram, I would never do anything else.”

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor recalled a time she went down a social media rabbit hole while looking up Kelly Bishop, who played her mother on Gilmore Girls. “I went to look her up to find a video of her from [her in] A Chorus Line and literally when I looked up, I was 72 years old,” she jokingly explained.

“I had spent so long on the thing, getting so distracted because I went through the Chorus Line and then I was watching old clips of old other musicals,” she continued. “I’m a person who opens the refrigerator doors and walks away and forgets.”

Unlike Graham, host Kelly Clarkson is on Instagram and she currently boasts more than 4.7 million followers. She revealed to the Talking as Fast as I Can author that she was “against” all social media usage at first, but she eventually had a change of heart.

“I was like, ‘This is a lot,’ and ‘Why do people care how I like my coffee?’ and ‘Why are there so many food posts?’ Like, I don’t care what you’re eating and it’s probably [that] you’re skinny and you’re eating something I want to eat and I can’t,” the Voice coach, 37, joked. “I just started doing it just for work. I thought it was kinda cool ‘cause fans get to be like, ‘I’m a nerd over you.’ It’s kinda cool ‘cause fans get to see stuff [you do] or whatever, and they get a little insight. But, I get it. It’s a lot!”

Despite her disinterest in joining Instagram, Graham noted the positive side to the age of social media. “I have met some wonderful people who I admire, you know. And the connectivity of all that stuff is really nice,” she added.

Graham doesn’t have an Instagram presence, but she joined Twitter in 2012. She tweets from the account, which boasts more than 586,000 followers, on a regular basis.

Back in 2015, she responded to a fan’s tweet asking whether an Instagram account that popped up using her likeness was actually hers. “Dudes, I’m not on Instagram,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve asked them to take it down, but so far no luck!”

The faux Instagram account has since been deleted.