It’s over for Mama June: From Not to Hot star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Josh Efird after six years of marriage.

Lauryn, 24, filed for divorce from Josh in Wilkinson County, Georgia, earlier this week, court officials confirm to Us Weekly, claiming that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” They reached a full and final agreement on issues of divorce, custody, visitation, child support, division of property, alimony and division of debt.

Lauryn and Josh share four kids, Ella, Bentley and twins Sylus and Stella, and reportedly agreed to share joint custody. According to TMZ, Lauryn and Josh worked out a parenting plan for alternating time with the kids and dividing financial expenses regarding medical and educational needs.

Neither Lauryn nor Josh have publicly addressed their divorce. Us Weekly has reached out for comment. They wed in 2018 and their relationship has been chronicled on the family’s various reality TV shows.

“Me and Josh are all about keeping our relationship light,” Lauryn said during a 2018 episode of Wetv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. “Y’all always gotta have fun. Josh is a lot of things, but mature he ain’t. We don’t really talk about serious stuff, but I have a feeling that’s gonna change.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

During the episode, Lauryn was referring to her pregnancy with their first child.

Lauryn rose to fame as one of the older sisters of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was a prominent fixture on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. The experience landed the family the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo spinoff starring Alana, now 18, and mother Mama June Shannon. The family currently star on Wetv’s Mama June: Not to Hot.

June 44, shares daughters Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Jessica Shannon with ex David Dunn, Lauryn with ex Michael Anthony Ford and Alana with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. The family has been navigating a difficult time after Anna died in December 2023 following a battle with stage IV cancer. She was 29.

Related: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Far from reality? Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family knew how to stir up controversy on their former show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series aired on TLC from 2012 to 2014. The family initially became famous after Thompson appeared as a beauty pageant contestant on Toddlers & Tiaras before landing […]

“Every day is difficult for everybody. I mean, [for Anna’s daughter] Kaitlin every day is a consistent reminder of Anna and just little things throughout the day is a consistent reminder of her,” Lauryn exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Like, red cardinals lying in the yard while we’re outside and on the porch or flickering lights, flicker and lights, things just randomly falling.”

Anna’s death has since brought the family closer.

“When we all figured out that Anna was sick, there [was] a lot of arguments, drama especially when it comes to the money side of things just for us [and] Anna wanted that peace,” Lauryn said. “She would say, ’Let’s just get together for the time that I do have and put all this other stuff to the side.’ I think we did pretty good with doing that.”