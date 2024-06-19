Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson might not know who Ben Affleck is, but she’s certain he’s not good enough for Jennifer Lopez.

Mama June, Alana and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gave Us their takes on all things pop culture from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to “your bestie, Miss-Miss Westie.” In honor of their latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which documents their experience with the declining health and eventual loss of Anna “Chickadee” Cradwell, the reality TV family revealed their honest opinions on the latest celebrity news.

Beginning with the reigning queen of pop culture, Alana held some strong opinions on Swift’s relationship with Kelce. In discussing whether or not she “ship[s] it,” Alana brought up Kelce’s emotional outburst at Super Bowl LVIII, which she cites as a “red flag.”

“Girl, why are you so mad?” she said. “It’s a game!”

While Alana has her doubts about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, she ultimately decides, “Taylor, girl, if you’re happy I’m happy.”

When the conversations shifted to another celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Alana had much less to say.

“I don’t know who Ben Affleck is,” said Alana. “I thought [Lopez] was ‘all the single ladies.’”

“I thought she was with George Lopez,” said Pumpkin — classic mix-up with the same last name!

Mama June chimed in, bringing to light Affleck’s battle with alcoholism. Speaking from the perspective of an individual in recovery, as well as someone who has been with a partner struggling with a substance use disorder, she attests to the unique challenges of facing alcoholism within a romantic relationship.

Continuing with unapologetic honesty, Mama June defended Kim Kardashian when asked about her most recent controversy, describing her birthday with her four children as “torture.”

“I’ve got four kids, I need a break,” Mama June. “If I’ve planned out a night with my girls, no I don’t want to take care of no screaming kids!”

Pumpkin was less understanding, asserting that while she understands wanting to “party and have a good time on your birthday,” sacrificing the fun is a part of the responsibility of becoming a parent. Keeping with the Kardashian theme, Pumpkin predicts North West “expos[ing] Kim one of these days.”

Admitting she is a fan of the Kardashian kid’s TikToks, Pumpkin sang along to North West’s verse on Kanye West’s Vultures album. Quoting West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Talking/Once Again,’ Pumpkin sang “it’s your bestie,” to which Mama June and Alana replied “Miss-Miss Westie!”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on weTV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.