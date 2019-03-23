Leah Messer's Daughter Adalynn Has Mono After Hospitalization

Leah Messer’s daughter Adalynn is suffering from mono after being hospitalized earlier this month.

“Addie never loses her amazing zest for life despite being forced to rest,” the Teen Mom 2 star’s rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The great news is she’s improving daily despite the mono diagnosis.”

Messer, 26, revealed on March 14 that her 6-year-old daughter was hospitalized for an infection. “Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER,” the reality star captioned Instagram photos of Adalynn lying in a hospital bed. “WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers!”

Adalynn’s father, Jeremy Calvert, whom the MTV personality divorced in 2015, also shared a pic of himself cuddling with his daughter at the time. “Hospital with this little one all day,” he wrote via Instagram. “I hope my baby girl starts feeling better.”

Messer’s rep previously told Us that the “Life Reboot” podcast host took Adalynn to the ER after she noticed her youngest daughter’s face was swollen and she complained of pain. After being diagnosed with an infection, the child improved overnight with the help of antibiotics. She was still being monitored as of March 15.

The TV personality shared an update on Tuesday, March 19, telling fans that Adalynn was doing “much better” after her hospitalization. “Addie never lost her spirit,” she said in an Instagram Live. “She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’ … She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Messer explained that her daughter had “swollen lymph nodes,” though the swelling was going down. “Now we’re just going to get more blood work,” she noted.

The TV personality also shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, 9, with ex-husband Corey Simms.

With reporting by Brody Brown

