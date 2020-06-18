Seeking justice. Leah Remini reacted to the news that Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” the actress and former Scientologist, 50, tweeted on Wednesday, June 17. “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath.”

Remini left the controversial Church of Scientology in 2013. She went on to detail her and other members’ experiences in her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, as well as the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. In 2019, she hosted a two-hour TV special in which she sat down with two of the women who accused Masterson, a practicing Scientologist, of rape.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced earlier on Wednesday that the That ‘70s Show alum was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. local time and released three hours later on $3.3 million bail.

Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and another 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of L.A.’s Sex Crimes Division said in a press release on Wednesday that all of the alleged crimes occurred at the actor’s Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

The Ranch alum’s criminal defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday that his client “is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

The lawyer added, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson’s accusers also released a statement that read in part, “We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.