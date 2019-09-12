



Fighting the good fight! In honor of Hunger Action Day, stars including Leighton Meester, David Arquette, Liev Schreiber, Shanola Hampton, Ryan Eggold, Darby Stanchfield and Camila Alves are partnering with Feeding America in a new public service announcement.

The video is part of Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month, a nationwide movement that calls on everyone who can to do their part to help end hunger in the US, whether that be volunteering at a local food bank or donating $1, which can help provide 10 meals.

Both Meester, 33, and Arquette, 48, mention their own personal childhood struggles in the PSA.

“Hunger is an issue I’m passionate because growing up my family was affected by food insecurity,” the Gossip Girl alum explains.

“As a child I was on food assistance, lunch tickets and food stamps. So, I really want to be there for anybody who needs help,” the Scream actor adds.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org to donate or volunteer.

