Blair and Seth forever! Leighton Meester gushed about her husband, Adam Brody, in a rare new interview, calling the actor her “soulmate.”

“I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” the 32-year-old actress told Net-A-Porter in a story published on Friday, September 21. “And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise – really in a place that I want to be.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Meester and Brody, 38, secretly wed in 2014 after three years of dating. The former Gossip Girl star and The O.C. alum are parents of 3-year-old daughter Arlo.

While speaking about her past, Meester, who stars in ABC’s new comedy Single Parents, reflected on her time playing the iconic role of Blair Waldorf on the CW series.

“I was young when I started Gossip Girl. A lot more people were suddenly around and I was being looked at,” she explained to the outlet. “If you don’t have the right perspective, you could definitely be confused by people being that nice to you or judging you for behavior that’s typical of a 20, 21 year old… making mistakes but having to make them very publicly. I’m not haunted by that time, but it’s been interesting and helpful for me to look at it and examine it as an adult and go, ‘I don’t know if it was the healthiest environment.’”

Meester went on to call the experience a “very special time” in her life, but admitted she wouldn’t want to go back.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s sort of a time capsule. A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’” she said. “And I understand that, but – and I say this with nothing but love – it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!”

Gossip Girl, which ran for six seasons, also starred Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!