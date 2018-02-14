Lena Dunham opened up about having a hysterectomy at 31 in an emotional new essay. The Girls creator even explained the moment she felt her relationship with then-boyfriend Jack Antonoff fall apart as she prepared for the surgery.

“My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now,” Dunham wrote in an essay for Vogue’s March 2018 issue. “I am surly and distant. I offer nothing.”

“He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive, but I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we’ll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps,” she added.

As previously reported, Dunham explained that she had a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix to relieve the pain related to her endometriosis. “It’s been a few months now. Despite some small complications (please remember to drink lots of water; that’s my only advice) I am healing like a champ,” she wrote about her recovery in Vogue. “I have a limp, the result of a pinched nerve in my pelvis, but I rock it like the new Balenciaga boots I bought myself as a push present.”

Us Weekly confirmed on January 8 that Dunham and Antonoff had split after five years together.

“They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out,” a source exclusively told Us about the pair’s breakup. “They took forever to actually break up.”

While the Not That Kind of Girl author appears to be focusing on work and her health after the split, a source told Us that the Bleachers frontman, 33, has moved on with model Carlotta Kohl.

