Lena Dunham’s “friends and family are relieved” about her breakup with Jack Antonoff, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“As the years went on, it just wasn’t a match,” the insider says. “She has been through so much and she’s still trying to figure out the best steps forward for herself and her career. Doing it on her own is the best thing for her right now. Navigating her career forward, making good decisions.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Girls creator, 31, and the Bleachers frontman, 33, had called it quits after five years together. A rep for Dunham told Us that the split was amicable.

Dunham confirmed the news during an Instagram Live session on January 9, telling fans that she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff gave her. “Love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said at the time. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

While the TV writer has been focusing on herself, the Grammy winner has already begun dating. “The relationship is done and he has moved on … as in, he is seeing someone else,” a source previously told Us. “Lena doesn’t wish him ill-will. He was her first love. Their split was mutual.”

