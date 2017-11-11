He’s been a pilot, a Wall Street mogul and has walked aboard the Titanic. Really, he’s done it all. America’s favorite heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio turns 43 on Saturday, November 11, and Us Weekly rounded up our favorite of his movie lines to celebrate. Watch the video to relive the memorable moments and watch the full movie trailers below!

10. The Aviator (2004)

“Don’t talk down to me. Don’t you ever talk down to me. You are a movie star. Nothing more!”

9. The Departed (2006)

“Two pills? Great. Why don’t you just give me a bottle of scotch and a handgun to blow my f–kin head off?”

8. Shutter Island (2010)

“Which would be worse? To live as a monster or to die as a good man?”

7. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

“Excuse me? I’m sure you hear this all the time. But You have the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen.”

6. Inception (2011)

“You were the best that I could do. But I’m sorry, you’re just not good enough.”

5. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

“Dad’s dead, dad’s dead, dad’s dead!”

4. The Great Gatsby (2013)

“The only respectable thing about you Old Sport is your money, your money, that’s it. I have just as much as you, that means we’re equal.”

3. Romeo & Juliet (1996)

“Two blushing pilgrims, ready stand. To smooth that rough touch with a tender kiss.”

2. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

“There is no nobility in poverty. I have been a rich man and I have been a poor man, and I choose rich every f–kin time.”

Titanic (1995)

“I’m the king of the world!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!