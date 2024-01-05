Leslie Fhima Snaps Selfie With Theresa Nist at The Golden Wedding

Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima proved time heals even the worst heartbreak as she celebrated Theresa Nist’s marriage to Gerry Turner at The Golden Wedding.

“Love you @theresa_nist,” Leslie, 65, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 4, sharing a selfie with the bride. The twosome were all smiles as they posed together at the wedding reception.

Bachelor Nation fans watched Theresa exchange vows with Gerry, 72, the first Golden Bachelor, in a televised ceremony on Thursday night. Leslie announced one day before the wedding that she would be there to see the couple walk down the aisle.

“I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really, really amazing,” she revealed via her Instagram Story, sharing an update after her recent health scare. (Leslie was briefly hospitalized on her 65th birthday last month.)

Leslie caught up with fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts on Thursday night as she arrived at the wedding, explaining why she wanted to attend, despite her history with Gerry.

“At our age, we have to celebrate love. And I was very good friends with Theresa. We supported each other throughout the whole time in the house, and all the way through this journey,” Leslie said. “And I am so, so happy for her and Gerry. I really am. And I am here at the end of the day to support love in any way.”

Gerry dumped Leslie during the November 2023 season finale, and she later accused him of blindsiding her when the exes reunited on the After the Final Rose special.

“I just want to tell you, Gerry, that I fell in love with you for so many reasons. I really did. … The most important thing I fell in love with was your integrity. And because of your integrity, your words meant so much to me. I didn’t take them for granted,” she said. “I took them and I put them in my heart, OK? And everybody knows what you said on camera. But only you and I know it was said in [during the] overnight.”

Leslie insisted that she “would never share” what was said during their “private time,” adding, “But those words gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl. … And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

Gerry didn’t hesitate to apologize to Leslie for the way their relationship ended. “I’m so sorry, Leslie. I’m so sorry. And when I came onto the show, my head was ready to go through the process [and] send people home,” he said. “But what I realized is my heart wasn’t ready. And with each passing rose ceremony and, especially with you, it became more and more difficult.”

Shortly after the finale aired, Leslie claimed Gerry made “plans” for their future in the fantasy suites. “He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life,'” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that.”

Leslie wasn’t the only Golden Bachelor alum to support Gerry and Theresa as they tied the knot on Thursday. Susan Noles officiated the ceremony, which was attended by fellow contestants Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, April Kirkwood, Faith Martin, Anna Zalk, Edith Aguirre, Patty James, Sandra Mason, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower.