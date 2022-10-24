Leslie Jordan has died at age 67. The Call Me Kat star was killed following a car accident on Monday, October 24, his rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s representative, David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency, said in a statement to Us. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan was driving in Los Angeles on Monday morning, and it’s suspected that he “suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building,” TMZ reports.

The comedian has over 130 screen credits dating back to 1986, and some of his most memorable characters include Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire, Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace and Mr. Blackly in The Help. Most recently, he has been a series regular on Call Me Kat alongside Mayim Bialik.

In addition to his work in film and TV, Jordan had a comedy career, selling out shows in Mexico, Canada and the U.K. The Tennessee native released his memoir, How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well-Lived, in April 2021, where he opened up about accepting that he was gay as a Southern Baptist and living as a recovering addict (he got sober when he was 42).

In 2021, he released his first album, a gospel music LP titled Company’s Comin’, which included collaborations with Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile and more.

Amid the pandemic, Jordan added TikTok sensation to his lengthy resume. He had over 2.3 million followers on the platform at the time of his death.

In August, he shared a personal update with his social media followers: he made his first real estate purchase. “Well, guess where I am? I’m way up in the sky in a new condo that I just bought. Sixty-seven years old and I have my first condo,” he told viewers in a video via Instagram at the time.

He added in the caption: “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property.”