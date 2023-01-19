Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed: Details

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed after he died at 67 in October 2022 following a car crash.

The comedian died of a sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to Us Weekly. The former occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart, causing the organ to beat dangerously fast. As blood flow to the brain reduces drastically, those suffering from a sudden cardiac dysfunction typically lose consciousness.

At the time of Jordan’s death, TMZ reported that the Tennessee native was driving in Los Angeles when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two months prior to his passing, the American Horror Story alum revealed that he had made his first real estate purchase.

“Well, guess where I am? I’m way up in the sky in a new condo that I just bought. 67 years old and I have my first condo,” he told viewers in an August 2022 Instagram video.

He added in the caption: “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of property.”

Several of Jordan’s former costars and collaborators mourned his death with moving tributes.

“My heart is breaking. I really can’t believe it,” Will & Grace star Megan Mullally wrote via Instagram. “Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that.”

Dolly Parton, for her part, — who collaborated with the How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well Lived author on his 2021 gospel album — shared a statement via social media.

“Well, I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” the country music icon said. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Jordan’s representative, David Shaul of BRS/Gage talent Agency, honored the Call Me Kat actor in a statement to Us after his passing.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” he said, referencing the Hearts Afire alum’s Instagram comedy posts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaul continued: “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”