Remembering an icon. Celebrities are paying tribute to Leslie Jordan following his death at the age of 67.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, October 24, that the Will and Grace alum died after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s representative, David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency, said in a statement to Us. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

TMZ reported at the time that the actor possibly “suffered some sort of medical emergency” before he “crashed his BMW into the side of a building.”

The Tennessee native has over 100 screen credits dating back to 1986 and landed his breakout role as Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire in 1993. Jordan is best known for playing Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace. More recently, TV lovers watched him as Phil on Call Me Cat. The theater vet gained a brand new audience in recent years, thanks to multiple appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and his light-hearted social media posts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan wrote two memoirs — 2008’s My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and 2021’s How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived — about his career and sexuality, as well as two semi-autobiographic plays.

After news broke of his death, celebrities honored the beloved performer on social media. “Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help,” Viola Davis wrote via Twitter on Monday. “I’d never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you.”

The Oscar winner, 57, continued: “Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well! 💔💔💔❤️❤️.”

Octavia Spencer, who starred alongside Jordan and Davis in The Help, also expressed her heartbreak upon learning about her late colleague’s death. “I can’t express my sadness for his only surviving sister and his dear love M,” she wrote. “There’s a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy 💔.”

