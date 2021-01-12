Going their separate ways. LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker have called it quits after three years of marriage, and less than four months after welcoming their son, Tysun.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” Luckett, 39, wrote in an Instagram statement on Monday, January 11. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving coparents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

The former Destiny’s Child singer added: “Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Luckett, who also shares a daughter, Gianna, 2, with Walker, wrote, “Love always 💔,” alongside the statement and a family photo.

Walker shared the same statement on his Instagram account, following up with a photo of the pair from the past, smiling on vacation.

“WE will walk through this journey as the BEST CO-PARENTS EVER,” he wrote. “Our kids will see & feel LOVE. Our foundation will never break!! I Will always love you, LeToya. 🌹.”

One day prior, Luckett gushed about her stepdaughter, Madison, who Walker has from a previous relationship.

“It’s so amazing to watch you grow & blossom into a beautiful & sweet young lady. You’re so smart & beyond your years,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the birthday girl, who turned 9 on Sunday, January 10, including one of the pair at Luckett’s wedding to Walker. “Your sweet hugs bring me much joy & I love our talks. You’re an answered prayer & I’m grateful for our relationship. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for accepting me. Thank you for teaching me. You made me a mommy-in-love before God blessed me to carry my own. I love you beyond words Madison & I always will. Happy burfday my love❤️✨.”

The estranged couple’s split came three months after they welcomed their son, Tysun, in September 2020.

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star announced her second child’s arrival via Instagram at the time, saying the pair were “overjoyed” over their newest addition.

Luckett announced her second pregnancy in March. “Dear God, thank you,” the “Torn” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.”

The “Worlds Apart” singer wed Walker in Texas in December 2017. Ahead of her nuptials, the bride-to-be gushed about her man, telling Essence, that their chemistry was “immediately” there.

“We started talking and laughing,” she said of their connection. “Talking to him felt like being home again.”